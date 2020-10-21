Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Dover (DOV) and Paccar (PCAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Dover (DOV) and Paccar (PCAR).

Dover (DOV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Dover today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.24, close to its 52-week high of $120.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dover with a $122.43 average price target, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Paccar (PCAR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Sell rating on Paccar today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.34, close to its 52-week high of $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 32.9% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Timken Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paccar is a Hold with an average price target of $92.86.

