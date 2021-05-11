Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Diana Shipping (DSX) and Installed Building Products (IBP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Diana Shipping (DSX) and Installed Building Products (IBP) with bullish sentiments.

Diana Shipping (DSX)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Lewis from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Diana Shipping, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.05, close to its 52-week high of $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 42.3% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, and Chart Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diana Shipping with a $4.76 average price target.

Installed Building Products (IBP)

BTIG analyst Ryan Gilbert reiterated a Buy rating on Installed Building Products yesterday and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.57, close to its 52-week high of $140.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 78.0% success rate. Gilbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Invitation Homes, and MGIC Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Installed Building Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.50, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

