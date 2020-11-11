Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: DHT Holdings (DHT) and TechnipFMC (FTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DHT Holdings (DHT) and TechnipFMC (FTI) with bullish sentiments.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report issued on November 6, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings, with a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Frontline.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DHT Holdings with a $6.30 average price target, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC received a Buy rating and an EUR8.30 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger on November 9. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.28, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.76, which is a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.90 price target.

