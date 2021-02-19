Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Deere (DE), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) and Capstone Turbine (CPST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Deere (DE), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) and Capstone Turbine (CPST) with bullish sentiments.

Deere (DE)

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen assigned a Buy rating to Deere today and set a price target of $331.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $300.25, close to its 52-week high of $321.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CNH Industrial, Raven, and Agco.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $309.63.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, with a price target of $17.05. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.68, close to its 52-week high of $15.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Orion Group Holdings.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.05.

Capstone Turbine (CPST)

In a report released today, Michael Heim from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Turbine, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #6576 out of 7329 analysts.

Capstone Turbine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

