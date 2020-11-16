Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Deere (DE), Construction Partners (ROAD) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Deere (DE), Construction Partners (ROAD) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

Deere (DE)

In a report released today, Ross Gilardi from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Deere, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $258.86, close to its 52-week high of $265.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilardi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Gilardi covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Generac Holdings, and Timken Company.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.19.

Construction Partners (ROAD)

In a report released today, Michael Feniger from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Construction Partners, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.41.

Feniger has an average return of 29.8% when recommending Construction Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Feniger is ranked #1200 out of 7087 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Construction Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

In a report released today, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on EnLink Midstream, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.0% and a 44.8% success rate. Dounis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, New Fortress Energy, and Equitrans Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for EnLink Midstream with a $2.88 average price target.

