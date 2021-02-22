Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Deere (DE), Chart Industries (GTLS) and Applied Materials (AMAT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deere (DE), Chart Industries (GTLS) and Applied Materials (AMAT).

Deere (DE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Buy rating on Deere today and set a price target of $394.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $334.11, close to its 52-week high of $335.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deere with a $338.69 average price target, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $331.00 price target.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Chart Industries, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.98, close to its 52-week high of $158.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Lynagh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Baker Hughes Company, and Precision Drilling.

Chart Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.36, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Johnson Rice also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Applied Materials today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.26, close to its 52-week high of $124.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $133.95 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

