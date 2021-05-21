Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Deere (DE) and Golar LNG (GLNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deere (DE) and Golar LNG (GLNG) with bullish sentiments.

Deere (DE)

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating on Deere today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $355.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 73.0% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Illinois Tool Works, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deere with a $408.07 average price target, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $455.00 price target.

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Golar LNG today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Golar LNG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.33.

