Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Deere (DE) and Acuity Brands (AYI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deere (DE) and Acuity Brands (AYI) with bullish sentiments.

Deere (DE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Deere on May 21 and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $359.36, close to its 52-week high of $400.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $421.79, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $455.00 price target.

Acuity Brands (AYI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Acuity Brands on May 21 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $179.72, close to its 52-week high of $194.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acuity Brands with a $182.17 average price target, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $205.00 price target.

