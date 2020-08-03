Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Dana Holding (DAN), Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dana Holding (DAN), Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).

Dana Holding (DAN)

In a report released today, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Dana Holding, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -32.9% and a 27.5% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and American Axle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dana Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.14, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Hold rating on Illinois Tool Works on July 31 and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.39, close to its 52-week high of $190.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Rush Enterprises A, and Quanta Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Illinois Tool Works is a Hold with an average price target of $176.67, representing a -4.9% downside. In a report issued on July 31, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $171.00 price target.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

In a report issued on July 31, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Archer Daniels Midland, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archer Daniels Midland is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.50.

