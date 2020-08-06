Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Curaleaf Holdings (OtherCURLF) and Linde (LIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) and Linde (LIN) with bullish sentiments.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to Curaleaf Holdings today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.96, close to its 52-week high of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.8% and a 79.2% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curaleaf Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.09, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Linde (LIN)

In a report released yesterday, Geoff Haire from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Linde. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $248.27, close to its 52-week high of $251.36.

Haire has an average return of 21.5% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is ranked #2615 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $255.10, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

