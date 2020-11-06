Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Cummins (CMI), Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Propetro Holding (PUMP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cummins (CMI), Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Propetro Holding (PUMP).

Cummins (CMI)

In a report issued on November 3, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cummins, with a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $229.57, close to its 52-week high of $233.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $239.69 average price target, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

In a report issued on November 3, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Foundation Building Materials, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foundation Building Materials with a $18.50 average price target.

Propetro Holding (PUMP)

In a report issued on November 3, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Propetro Holding, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.0% and a 24.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Propetro Holding with a $6.83 average price target.

