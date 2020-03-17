Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Cummins (CMI) and Deere (DE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cummins (CMI) and Deere (DE).

Cummins (CMI)

In a report released today, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Cummins, with a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.70, close to its 52-week low of $122.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 21.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deere (DE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Deere today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.46, close to its 52-week low of $119.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $184.58, a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.