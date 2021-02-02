Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CSX (CSX) and Ametek (AME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CSX (CSX) and Ametek (AME) with bullish sentiments.

CSX (CSX)

In a report issued on January 22, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CSX, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 75.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CSX with a $99.00 average price target, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ametek (AME)

Stephens analyst Robert McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Ametek on April 16 and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.88, close to its 52-week high of $125.81.

McCarthy has an average return of 28.7% when recommending Ametek.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is ranked #327 out of 7261 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ametek with a $133.83 average price target, a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.