Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Crown Holdings (CCK) and Pentair (PNR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Crown Holdings (CCK) and Pentair (PNR) with bullish sentiments.

Crown Holdings (CCK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Crown Holdings, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Orion Engineered, and Ardagh Group SA.

Crown Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.57, an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Pentair (PNR)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Pentair, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pentair with a $41.10 average price target, implying a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $46.00 price target.

