Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Crestwood Equity (CEQP), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Crestwood Equity (CEQP), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO).

Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating on Crestwood Equity today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Akyol is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Akyol covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Phillips 66 Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Plains All American.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crestwood Equity with a $18.50 average price target, which is a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight today and set a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $188.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Hold with an average price target of $187.89, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Nathan Jones maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln Electric Holdings today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.97, close to its 52-week high of $106.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Jones covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Watts Water Technologies, Circor International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.67, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.