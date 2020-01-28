Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Crane Company (CR) and Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Crane Company (CR) and Aspen Aerogels (ASPN).
Crane Company (CR)
In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Crane Company, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.58.
According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Crane Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.25.
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Chip Moore reiterated a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.87, close to its 52-week high of $10.71.
Moore has an average return of 13.2% when recommending Aspen Aerogels.
According to TipRanks.com, Moore is ranked #456 out of 5858 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Aerogels is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, B.Riley FBR also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.
