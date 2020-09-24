Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) and Freightcar America (RAIL)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) and Freightcar America (RAIL).

Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Covenant Logistics Group today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Covenant Logistics Group with a $22.00 average price target.

Freightcar America (RAIL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Hold rating on Freightcar America on September 21 and set a price target of $2.65. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.

The the analyst consensus on Freightcar America is currently a Hold rating.

