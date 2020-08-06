Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Corteva (CTVA), Playags (AGS) and Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Corteva (CTVA), Playags (AGS) and Emerson Electric Company (EMR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Corteva (CTVA)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Corteva, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Corteva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.25.

Playags (AGS)

In a report released yesterday, Benjamin Chaiken from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Playags, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chaiken is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Chaiken covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Wyndham Destinations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.17, implying a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Emerson Electric Company. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

Emerson Electric Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.88, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

