Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Copa Holdings (CPA), Newell Brands (NWL) and Twin Disc (TWIN)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Copa Holdings (CPA), Newell Brands (NWL) and Twin Disc (TWIN).

Copa Holdings (CPA)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Copa Holdings, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.50, close to its 52-week high of $94.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Copa Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Newell Brands (NWL)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.96, close to its 52-week high of $27.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newell Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.57, a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Twin Disc (TWIN)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Twin Disc, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 66.6% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Twin Disc with a $11.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.