Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Copa Holdings (CPA) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Copa Holdings (CPA) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP) with bullish sentiments.

Copa Holdings (CPA)

Copa Holdings received a Buy rating from Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Copa Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.29.

Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Buy rating on Dcp Midstream Partners yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.10, close to its 52-week high of $26.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as EnLink Midstream, Antero Midstream, and Crestwood Equity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dcp Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.29, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

