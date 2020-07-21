Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF), Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF) and ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and ACCO Brands (ACCO).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Independent Research analyst Sven Diermeier maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Diermeier covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Nordex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $98.09, representing a -2.8% downside. In a report issued on July 9, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR70.00 price target.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released today, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG, with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.39, close to its 52-week high of $81.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #3583 out of 6806 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $72.98 average price target, implying a -11.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR71.00 price target.

ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ACCO Brands today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

ACCO Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

