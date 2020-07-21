Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF), Planet 13 Holdings (OtherPLNHF) and Albemarle (ALB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) and Albemarle (ALB).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report released yesterday, Gungun Verma from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Verma is ranked #6353 out of 6806 analysts.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $97.03, a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR70.00 price target.

Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.16, close to its 52-week high of $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet 13 Holdings with a $34.11 average price target.

Albemarle (ALB)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Albemarle, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 57.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albemarle is a Hold with an average price target of $74.73.

