Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report released yesterday, Sascha Gommel from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.50.

Gommel has an average return of 34.9% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #2136 out of 6703 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $92.84 average price target.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released yesterday, Supriya Subramanian from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.89.

Subramanian has an average return of 10.8% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Subramanian is ranked #2087 out of 6703 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.81, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR14.40 price target.

