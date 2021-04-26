Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.8% success rate. Diermeier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.49, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR123.00 price target.

