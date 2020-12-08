Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF) and Siemens Energy (OtherSMEGF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF).
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)
In a report released today, Gungun Verma from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR113.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $135.79.
According to TipRanks.com, Verma is ranked #6651 out of 7137 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $136.02 average price target, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on November 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.
Siemens Energy (SMEGF)
In a report released yesterday, Stefano Bezzato from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.65.
According to TipRanks.com, Bezzato is ranked #1499 out of 7137 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.75, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR32.00 price target.
