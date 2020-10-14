Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF) and Nordex (OtherNRDXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Nordex (NRDXF) with bullish sentiments.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Jefferies analyst Sascha Gommel maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft yesterday and set a price target of EUR123.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.79.

Gommel has an average return of 28.6% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #2076 out of 7016 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $108.13.

Nordex (NRDXF)

Jefferies analyst Constantin Hesse maintained a Buy rating on Nordex today and set a price target of EUR14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.20, close to its 52-week high of $15.53.

Hesse has an average return of 40.5% when recommending Nordex.

According to TipRanks.com, Hesse is ranked #1962 out of 7016 analysts.

Nordex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.14.

