Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU).

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Commercial Vehicle Group, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.01, close to its 52-week high of $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 71.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Standex International, Columbus Mckinnon, and Hillenbrand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commercial Vehicle Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

In a report released today, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on JetBlue Airways, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.12, close to its 52-week high of $21.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Oglenski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Canadian National Railway, and Allegiant Travel Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JetBlue Airways is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.60.

