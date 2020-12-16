Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CNH Industrial (CNHI) and Trane Technologies (TT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CNH Industrial (CNHI) and Trane Technologies (TT).

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy downgraded CNH Industrial to Hold on December 14 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is ranked #5606 out of 7146 analysts.

CNH Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on December 14, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (TT)

In a report issued on December 14, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Trane Technologies, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $140.38, close to its 52-week high of $153.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Trane Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.93, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $53.00 price target.

