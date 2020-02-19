Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Clariant AG (OtherCLZNF) and BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clariant AG (CLZNF) and BW Offshore (BGSWF) with bullish sentiments.

Clariant AG (CLZNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG on February 17 and set a price target of CHF26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.75, close to its 52-week high of $22.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #4377 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clariant AG with a $26.46 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on February 17, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK90.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $9.65 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.