Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Cheniere Energy (LNG) and TC Pipelines (TCP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cheniere Energy (LNG) and TC Pipelines (TCP) with bullish sentiments.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

In a report issued on November 13, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Cheniere Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.86, a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

TC Pipelines (TCP)

In a report issued on November 13, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TC Pipelines, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Pipelines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

