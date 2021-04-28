Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CH Robinson (CHRW), Oneok (OKE) and Paccar (PCAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on CH Robinson (CHRW), Oneok (OKE) and Paccar (PCAR).

CH Robinson (CHRW)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on CH Robinson. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 81.4% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Kansas City Southern, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CH Robinson is a Hold with an average price target of $93.33, a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Oneok (OKE)

In a report released yesterday, James Weston from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Oneok. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.88, close to its 52-week high of $52.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 64.5% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, EnLink Midstream, and Antero Midstream.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.14.

Paccar (PCAR)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Paccar, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 79.3% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paccar with a $101.00 average price target.

