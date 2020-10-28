Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CH Robinson (CHRW) and Rexnord (RXN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on CH Robinson (CHRW) and Rexnord (RXN).

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $100.03, close to its 52-week high of $106.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $95.08 average price target.

Rexnord (RXN)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Rexnord yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rexnord with a $35.40 average price target, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

