Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CES Energy Solutions (OtherCESDF) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI).

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

In a report released today, Andrew Bradford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions, with a price target of C$1.15. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Bradford is ranked #6708 out of 6813 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CES Energy Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.33, implying a 72.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

ATB Capital Markets analyst David Kideckel downgraded OrganiGram Holdings to Hold today and set a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.37, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kideckel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.2% and a 25.0% success rate. Kideckel covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Auxly Cannabis Group, and Khiron Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrganiGram Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.58, an 85.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

