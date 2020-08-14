Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CES Energy Solutions (OtherCESDF) and MediPharm Labs (OtherMEDIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) and MediPharm Labs (MEDIF).

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on CES Energy Solutions yesterday and set a price target of C$1.35. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 41.3% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Gibson Energy.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.32.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)

In a report released today, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MediPharm Labs, with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.77, close to its 52-week low of $0.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.6% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MediPharm Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.