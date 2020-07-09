Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CES Energy Solutions (OtherCESDF) and FMC (FMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) and FMC (FMC) with bullish sentiments.

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions yesterday and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #6599 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CES Energy Solutions with a $1.33 average price target.

FMC (FMC)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on FMC today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.00.

