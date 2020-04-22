Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Celanese (CE), Paccar (PCAR) and Yeti Holdings (YETI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Celanese (CE), Paccar (PCAR) and Yeti Holdings (YETI).

Celanese (CE)

In a report issued on April 20, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Hold rating on Celanese, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 29.2% success rate. Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Celanese has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.19, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $83.00 price target.

Paccar (PCAR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Sell rating on Paccar today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.9% and a 25.0% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paccar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.62.

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Yeti Holdings today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yeti Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.80, implying a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Roth Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $27.00 price target.

