Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Celanese (CE) and Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Celanese (CE) and Fortune Brands (FBHS).

Celanese (CE)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on Celanese yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.27, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Sell rating on Fortune Brands yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.99, close to its 52-week high of $78.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 59.9% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortune Brands with a $76.20 average price target.

