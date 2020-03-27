Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Caterpillar (CAT), EnerSys (ENS) and ITT (ITT)

Catie Powers- March 27, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Caterpillar (CAT), EnerSys (ENS) and ITT (ITT).

Caterpillar (CAT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.7% and a 26.9% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caterpillar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.09, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

EnerSys (ENS)

In a report released today, John Franzreb from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on EnerSys, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Franzreb is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.9% and a 28.6% success rate. Franzreb covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Circor International, Gorman-Rupp Company, and Powell Industries.

EnerSys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.00, implying an 112.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

ITT (ITT)

In a report released today, Matt Summerville from D.A. Davidson reiterated a Buy rating on ITT, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Summerville is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 30.6% success rate. Summerville covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Electric Co, Hillenbrand, and Nordson.

ITT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.67.

