Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Caterpillar (CAT), Berry Global Group (BERY) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Caterpillar (CAT), Berry Global Group (BERY) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH).

Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report released yesterday, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 63.2% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Navistar.

Caterpillar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.43, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $140.00 price target.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

In a report released yesterday, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Berry Global Group, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.83, close to its 52-week high of $52.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Berry Global Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.27, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on BMC Stock Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

BMC Stock Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.78, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report released today, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

