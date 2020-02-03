Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Caterpillar (CAT) and Magna International (MGA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Caterpillar (CAT) and Magna International (MGA).

Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report issued on January 31, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 62.4% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caterpillar with a $156.64 average price target, a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Magna International (MGA)

In a report issued on January 31, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Magna International, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.69.

Arthur has an average return of 16.5% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #664 out of 5849 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $61.00 average price target.

