Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Cascades (OtherCADNF), Veoneer (VNE) and Tenneco Automotive (TEN)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cascades (CADNF), Veoneer (VNE) and Tenneco Automotive (TEN).

Cascades (CADNF)

In a report issued on August 6, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Cascades, with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.92, close to its 52-week high of $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cascades is a Hold with an average price target of $11.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veoneer (VNE)

Jefferies analyst David Kelley maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer on August 6 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.87, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Garrett Motion, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Veoneer with a $12.57 average price target, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Tenneco Automotive (TEN)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Tenneco Automotive on August 6 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Garrett Motion, and American Axle.

Tenneco Automotive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.