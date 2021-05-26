Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Carlisle Companies (CSL) and Newell Brands (NWL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carlisle Companies (CSL) and Newell Brands (NWL) with bullish sentiments.

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

In a report released yesterday, Saree Boroditsky from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $190.84, close to its 52-week high of $197.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 78.3% success rate. Boroditsky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and The Middleby.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carlisle Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $212.20, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Newell Brands (NWL)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Newell Brands, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.28, close to its 52-week high of $30.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Procter & Gamble.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Newell Brands with a $28.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.