Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Carlisle Companies (CSL) and Honeywell International (HON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Carlisle Companies (CSL) and Honeywell International (HON).

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

In a report released yesterday, Saree Boroditsky from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $177.76, close to its 52-week high of $181.51.

Boroditsky has an average return of 21.0% when recommending Carlisle Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is ranked #2360 out of 7467 analysts.

Carlisle Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.25, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Honeywell International (HON)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to Honeywell International today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $229.26, close to its 52-week high of $232.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

Honeywell International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $228.56, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

