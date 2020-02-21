Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Cargotec (OtherCYJBF), BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cargotec (CYJBF), BW Offshore (BGSWF) and Implenia AG (IPLNF) with bullish sentiments.

Cargotec (CYJBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec yesterday and set a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.90.

Eliason has an average return of 11.3% when recommending Cargotec.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is ranked #2307 out of 5994 analysts.

Cargotec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.79.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report released yesterday, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK90.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #4679 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $9.66 average price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

In a report released yesterday, Simona Pasero from Kepler Capital upgraded Implenia AG to Buy, with a price target of CHF43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasero is ranked #4578 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.73.

