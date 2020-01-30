Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Canadian Tire (OtherCDNAF), Oshkosh (OSK) and 3M Company (MMM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Canadian Tire (CDNAF), Oshkosh (OSK) and 3M Company (MMM).

Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Tire yesterday and set a price target of C$188.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Nattel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Casey’s General, and Dollarama.

Canadian Tire has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.38, which is a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$175.00 price target.

Oshkosh (OSK)

In a report released yesterday, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 63.9% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oshkosh with a $100.78 average price target.

3M Company (MMM)

In a report issued on January 28, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.00, close to its 52-week low of $150.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3M Company is a Hold with an average price target of $174.00, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

