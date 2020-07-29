Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

In a report released today, Mark Strouse from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Solar, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Strouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Strouse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axon Enterprise, Enphase Energy, and Cubic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Solar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Hold rating on Raytheon Technologies today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.40, close to its 52-week low of $48.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Seifman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Transdigm Group, and Leidos Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Raytheon Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.13, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.