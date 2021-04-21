Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Canadian Railway (CNI) and TFI International (TFII)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Railway (CNI) and TFI International (TFII) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Railway (CNI)

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen reiterated a Buy rating on Canadian Railway today and set a price target of C$160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.97.

Hansen has an average return of 7.9% when recommending Canadian Railway.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #3457 out of 7459 analysts.

Canadian Railway has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.17, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$160.00 price target.

TFI International (TFII)

TD Securities analyst Tim James maintained a Buy rating on TFI International today and set a price target of C$115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.15, close to its 52-week high of $81.46.

James has an average return of 8.0% when recommending TFI International.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #560 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TFI International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.83, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

