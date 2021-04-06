Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Canadian Pacific (CP) and Enbridge (ENB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Pacific (CP) and Enbridge (ENB) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin upgraded Canadian Pacific to Buy today and set a price target of C$587.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $381.29, close to its 52-week high of $390.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $410.48, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $418.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Enbridge (ENB)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan reiterated a Buy rating on Enbridge today and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.81, close to its 52-week high of $37.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 75.8% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $43.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.