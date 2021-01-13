Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF), Deutsche Post (OtherDPSGY) and Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on BW Offshore (BGSWF), Deutsche Post (DPSGY) and Siemens AG (SIEGY).

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore on January 11 and set a price target of NOK58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #614 out of 7210 analysts.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.79.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

In a report issued on January 11, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital downgraded Deutsche Post to Hold, with a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.01, close to its 52-week high of $51.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.01.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on January 11 and set a price target of EUR135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.91, close to its 52-week high of $76.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 60.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Ahold Delhaize, Daimler, and Adidas.

Siemens AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.