Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on BW Offshore (BGSWF) and Implenia AG (IPLNF).

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore on March 15 and set a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.66.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

In a report issued on March 15, Matteo Bonizzoni from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG, with a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bonizzoni is ranked #3301 out of 7379 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $32.41.

